RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Savion Flagg had 28 points as Sam Houston narrowly beat California Baptist 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Flagg hit 12 of 15 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Jaden Ray had 12 points for Sam Houston (13-9, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Donte Powers added six rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (12-8, 2-5). Daniel Akin added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Rowell had eight assists.

—

—

