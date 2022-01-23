Defense shines as Boise St. beats San Diego St. 42-37

SAN DIEGO (AP)Boise State held San Diego State to 37 points on 28.1% shooting en route to a 42-37 win on Saturday night, the Broncos’ 12th consecutive victory.

Both marks represented season bests for the Broncos.

Tyson Degenhart had 14 points for Boise State, and Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points.

Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds for Boise State (15-4, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).

San Diego State totaled 14 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Lamont Butler had 10 points for the Aztecs (10-4, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Nathan Mensah added 10 points and nine rebounds. Matt Bradley had six rebounds.

