FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Michael Cubbage had a career-high 21 points to help St. Francis (BKN) fend off Sacred Heart 71-66 on Thursday night.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Terriers (6-14, 3-6 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 15 points and six assists.

Cantavio Dutreil had 13 points and seven rebounds to pace the Pioneers (7-13, 3-4). Tyler Thomas added 13 points. Bryce Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Aaron Clarke, the Pioneers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

