WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Ricky Council IV registered 11 points as Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Etienne had 10 points for Wichita State (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

Tulsa totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

