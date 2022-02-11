Colorado will look to record its second straight win on Saturday when it hosts Utah in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 86-63 victory over Oregon State last Saturday. They won just once in a six-game stretch before dismantling the Beavers.

Colorado sank a school-record 11 3-pointers before halftime and made 14 of 25 shots from beyond the arc for the game.

“We hopefully gain some confidence from this,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “I told our team after the game, ‘We’ve got to prepare ourselves for nights when the ball doesn’t go in.’ When it does go in like it did tonight, it makes everything a lot easier and cures a lot of ills.”

The Buffaloes will need to overcome a depleted roster going up against the Utes. Only five players have appeared in every game this season, with several walk-ons playing larger-than-expected roles to help fill holes in the rotation.

With three road games in a five-day stretch on the horizon, Colorado conducted a lighter practice schedule this week as a means to let its banged-up team get a breather.

“We got two days off,” said Jabari Walker, who leads the Buffaloes with 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. “This is the first time we’ve had that since the beginning of the season. I think we’ll mentally prepare better for this road trip and now we know what to expect.”

Utah (9-15, 2-12) heads to Boulder searching for its first road win of the season. The Utes are 0-8 in true road games this season, but they have a decent shot at breaking into the win column on Saturday.

Utah has won once in its last 12 games. In the last three contests, however, the Utes sandwiched close losses around an 84-59 win over Oregon State. Utah fell 77-73 in double overtime to Washington in its most recent road contest and then dropped an 80-77 heartbreaker to Oregon last weekend after rallying within a point in the final minute.

“You just gotta keep building, keep getting better, and that’s what we have been trying to emphasize with our team,” Utes coach Craig Smith said.

Utah beat Colorado the last time the two teams met in Boulder, earning a 77-74 comeback victory on Jan. 30, 2021.

