YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill had 24 points as Youngstown State defeated Oakland 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 19 points for Youngstown State (15-10, 9-6 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Myles Hunter added 12 points and Michael Akuchie had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (16-8, 9-4). Jalen Moore added 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Youngstown State 87-72 on Jan. 1.

