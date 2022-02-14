Clemson has lost four consecutive games and is under .500 for the first time this season.

Florida State has gone from Atlantic Coast Conference contenders to losing six in a row and fading completely from the NCAA Tournament picture.

The two teams will try to break their respective skids at the other’s expense on Tuesday night when Florida State hosts Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla.

The last time the Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) won, they defeated the Seminoles 75-69 at home on Feb. 2.

Although Clemson lost Hunter Tyson to a broken clavicle, it should get David Collins back after he served a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul at Duke last week.

P.J. Hall is average a team-best 15.5 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

“We’re not playing great all the time, and we’re a little overmanned at times,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We’ve got to do some things in recruiting to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Florida State led the ACC following a 61-60 win at Miami on Jan. 22. The Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC), however, have not won since and have lost multiple starters including Malik Osborne (ankle), Anthony Polite (wrist), Naheem McLeod (hand).

Making matters worse, leading scorer Caleb Mills went down with an ankle injury in the first half of Saturday’s lopsided 94-74 loss at North Carolina.

Florida State, which trailed the Tar Heels by 40 points early in the second half, is on its longest losing streak since the 2004-05 season when it dropped nine in a row.

“It’s obvious to me that unfortunately we’ve been affected a little bit by not having the availability of our veterans,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “You don’t ever like to accept that, you like to think that everyone is going to have the next-man-up philosophy. But somehow or another, I think it’s having an adverse effect on us.”

