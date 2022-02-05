WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Matt Cerruti had 15 points as Albany got past Hartford 71-52 on Saturday.

Jamel Horton had 14 points for the Great Danes (10-13, 6-5 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson added eight rebounds.

Moses Flowers had 11 points for Hartford (5-14, 3-4).

—

—

