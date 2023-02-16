NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jayden Brown and Nigel Scantlebury each had 10 points and Central Connecticut State beat Wagner 58-57 on Thursday night.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (9-19, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Kellen Amos shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Seahawks (13-11, 6-7) were led by Javier Esquerra Trelles, who recorded 19 points, four assists and two steals. Delonnie Hunt added 15 points for Wagner. In addition, Brandon Brown finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.