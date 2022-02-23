MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Nighael Ceaser had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Texas State to a 55-52 win over South Alabama on Wednesday night, the Bobcats’ eighth consecutive victory.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Asberry added six rebounds. Isiah Small had nine rebounds.

Asberry made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give Texas State a 53-50 lead.

Javon Franklin had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (18-10, 8-7). Kayo Goncalves added seven rebounds.

