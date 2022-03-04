LAS VEGAS (AP)Joey Calcaterra had 20 points as San Diego beat Pepperdine 74-67 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Yavuz Gultekin had 14 points for San Diego (15-15). Marcellus Earlington added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jase Townsend had 11 points.

Houston Mallette had 12 points and six rebounds for the Waves (7-25). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Jan Zidek had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com