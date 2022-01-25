KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Tyler Burton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 70-63 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

Grant Golden had 15 points and nine rebounds for Richmond (13-7, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jacob Gilyard added 15 points and six assists, and Matt Grace had 10 points.

Antwan Walker had 12 points for the Rams (12-6, 3-3). Malik Martin added 11 points, and Makhel Mitchell had 10 points and four blocks.

