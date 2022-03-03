WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Max Brooks had a career-high 29 points plus 17 rebounds as UMass Lowell topped Hartford 83-73 on Thursday night.

Brooks hit 12 of 16 shots.

Ayinde Hikim had 14 points and seven assists for UMass Lowell (15-15, 7-11 America East Conference). Allin Blunt added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds.

David Shriver had 22 points for the Hawks (11-19, 9-9). Briggs McClain added 20 points. Traci Carter had 11 points and six rebounds.

The River Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 85-75 on Feb. 7.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com