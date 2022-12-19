BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Leon Ayers III scored 20 points to help Bowling Green defeat Fairmont State 93-74 on Monday.

Ayers also added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Falcons (5-7). Sam Towns scored 19 points while going 8 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Rashaun Agee recorded 18 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Fonz Hale finished with 25 points and two steals for the Falcons. Isaiah Sanders added 15 points and Tariq Woody recorded 11 points.

