Boonyasith scores 14 to lift UMBC over NJIT 76-56

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office said in a statement.