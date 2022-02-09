AUSTIN, Texas (AP)The Big 12 on Wednesday fined Texas $25,000 and issued a public reprimand as penalty for fans storming the court after the No. 20 Longhorns beat No. 8 Kansas.

Hundreds of fans rushed onto the court after Texas won 79-76 on Monday night.

Host schools ”have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

”In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel,” Bowlsby said.

Kansas coach Bill Self didn’t seem bothered by it. He was asked after the game if his team had any trouble leaving the court as fans rushed in.

”No, it’s fine,” Self said.