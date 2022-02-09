BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Matt Balanc had 23 points as Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Dezi Jones had 15 points for Quinnipiac (12-10, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tymu Chenery added 12 points. Kevin Marfo had eight rebounds.

TJ Long had 11 points for the Stags (10-13, 4-8). Supreme Cook added 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Stags for the season. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 72-66 on Jan. 16.

