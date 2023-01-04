Arizona State looks to end a two-game slide when it meets visiting Washington State in Pac-12 play Thursday at Tempe, Ariz.

The host Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are coming off a 69-60 loss at home to No. 5 Arizona on Saturday. The Cougars (6-9, 1-3) knocked off visiting Southern California 81-71 for the first time in 12 meetings on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Arizona State fell behind 18-8 midway through the first half against Arizona and trailed by 17 at halftime before pulling to within 53-50 following Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 3-pointer with 11:08 to play.

Arizona put the game away by going on a 10-2 run to take a 63-52 lead after Azuolas Tubelis’ layup with 4:59 to go.

Arizona State’s Frankie Collins, who averages 11.5 points and a team-high 5.5 assists per game, had a team-high 12 points and six assists to go along with five rebounds. Devan Cambridge, who averages 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds, added nine points.

The Sun Devils’ DJ Horne, who averages 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, was held to seven points on 3-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Desmond Cambridge Jr. (11.1 points per game) shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, and finished with seven points.

“Just proud of the guys that we got it to where it was a manageable game, a game that we had a chance to win if we get some shots,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.

Washington State used a 17-6 run to open a 36-24 lead with 4:08 left in the first half and the Trojans didn’t get within six points the rest of the way.

It was the Cougars’ first win over USC since 2015 and the first time they defeated the Trojans at home since 2013. Washington State also took then-No. 11 UCLA down to the wire last week before losing.

DJ Rodman, who averages 8.4 points, delivered 16 against USC with four rebounds, while Jabe Mullins (11.7 points per game) had 16 points and three rebounds. Rodman has erupted for 35 points over his last two games.

Justin Powell (10.4 points per game) added 15 points and seven assists, while TJ Bamba (15.9 points per game) chipped in 14 points and six rebounds.

Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 13.7 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game, finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

“When you get into a flow and everybody starts hitting, it’s contagious,” Powell said. “Everybody was moving (the ball) really well. We played well on the offensive end.”

