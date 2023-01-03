AKRON, Ohio (AP)Enrique Freeman had 27 points in Akron’s 76-51 win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Freeman also contributed 15 rebounds and three steals for the Zips (9-5). Greg Tribble scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Nate Johnson recorded eight points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

Zarigue Nutter led the way for the Huskies (4-10) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Keshawn Williams added 10 points for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump also put up seven points and two blocks.

Akron took the lead with 1:56 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 28-26 at halftime, with Freeman racking up 12 points. Akron outscored Northern Illinois by 23 points in the second half, and Freeman scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.