LAS VEGAS (AP)Airion Simmons tossed in 19 points, Tobias Cameron scored 17 and Abilene Christian turned back Utah Valley 82-74 in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Cameron Steele added 13 points for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9) and Mahki Morris scored 11. Simmons hit four 3-pointers and Cameron and Steele added three each as Abilene Christian shot 52% from beyond the arc (11 of 21).

Fardaws Aimaq topped the seventh-seeded Wolverines (20-12) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Le’Tre Darthard sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Jaden McClanahan and Connor Harding added 12 points apiece, while Trey Woodbury scored 10.

Abilene Christian advances to play No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

