Wright scores 29 to lift Marist over VMI 78-74 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points.

Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean Conway added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jake Stephens had 13 points, six assists and four blocks.

