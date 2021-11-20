Wright, Lawrence lead Vanderbilt past Winthrop 77-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Wright scored a career-high 28 points, Tyrin Lawrence scored a career-best 20 and Vanderbilt beat Winthrop 77-63 on Saturday night.

Wright shot 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range while Lawrence was 7-of-9 shooting, 2 of 2 from behind the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points for Vanderbilt (3-1).

Lawrence made to free throws and then Pippen made a layup to make it 7-5 and the Commodores never again trailed. Winthrop tied the score four times from there, the last coming when Patrick Good made a layup to make it 43-all with 14:38 to play. Wright and Lawrence made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run – capped by another 3 from Lawrence – and Vanderbilt led by double digits the rest of the way.

Corey Hightower hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Winthrop (2-2). Patrick Good added 13 points.

The Eagles made just 4 of 17 from 3-point range in the second half.

