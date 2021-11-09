Wisconsin defeats St. Francis (Bkn) in season opener 81-58

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Johnny Davis scored 15 points with five assists, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 points and a giddy postgame Tik -Tok as Wisconsin defeated St. Francis (BKN) 81-58 on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin jumped out to an 11-3 lead with Davis scoring on a drive and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions and point guard Hepburn adding a drive and deep 3-pointer during the run.

Hepburn scored a driving layup off a St. Francis turnover as the Badgers built an 11-point lead, 23-12 at the 9:17 mark of the first half and led by double digits the rest of the way. Wisconsin built leads as large as 32 points.

Hepburn became the first true freshman to start in a season opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris in the 2001-02 season, and became the fifth freshman to score in double figures in a season opener since 2000.

Patrick Emilien, a transfer from George Mason, led the Terriers of the Northeast Conference with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.

Lorne Bowman dropped three 3-pointers for his nine points. Hepburn, Davis and Brad Davison each made two 3-pointers as Wisconsin buried 10 of 22 from distance, made 13 of 18 free throws and controlled the glass, 48 to 31.

