Willis scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech past ULM 96-74

RUSTON, La. (AP)Keaston Willis had 22 points as Louisiana Tech romped past ULM 96-74 on Wednesday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Amorie Archibald added 17 points. Cobe Williams had 14 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (2-3). Langston Powell added 13 points. Andre Jones and Thomas Howell had 12 points each.

