Williams carries Murray State over Long Beach State 80-43

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)KJ Williams had 29 points as Murray State easily beat Long Beach State 80-43 on Tuesday.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tevin Brown had 16 points for Murray State (4-1).

Joel Murray had 14 points for the Beach (1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

