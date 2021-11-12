Va. Tech wins fourth straight against Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Keve Aluma made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 20 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 19 and Storm Murphy 11 and Virginia Tech beat Navy 77-57 on Friday night.

The Hokies shot 50% (27 for 54). Aluma made 10 of Virginia Tech’s 15-made foul shots.

Greg Summers’ layup 16 seconds in gave Navy its only lead of the game. Aluma scored a basket and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run.

Tyler Nelson scored 15 points for Navy and Daniel Deavers and Summers scored 10 apiece. Navy missed 22 of 25 from beyond the 3-point line.

Virginia Tech (2-0) now has won four straight against Navy and moved its all-time record to 4-3 against the Midshipmen (1-1). Navy hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech since a 45-17 contest on January 27, 1937.

—

