Trammell, Economou lift Seattle past St. Thomas (MN) 81-64

SEATTLE (AP)Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-64 on Saturday night.

Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Economou also had six rebounds, while Tyson posted six rebounds.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (3-4). Anders Nelson added 15 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points.

