Texas A&M scores 100-plus for 1st time since 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Hassan Diarra scored 16 points, Quenton Jackson added 13 and Texas A&M beat Dallas Christian 102-52 on Monday night.

It was the first time Texas A&M (10-2) has scored 100-plus since topping Savannah State 113-66 on Dec. 13, 2017. The margin of victory against Dallas Christian ranks fifth in program history.

Texas A&M had runs of 18-0 and 22-0 in the first half against Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Aggies added a 17-0 spurt in the second half for their largest lead of the game at 59.

The Aggies scored 54 points off of 33 Dallas Christian turnovers, with three steals each from Diarra and Jackson.

Marcus Williams and Aaron Cash each had 11 points for Texas A&M, which is scheduled to play Central Arkansas on Wednesday before opening SEC play against Georgia on Jan. 4.. Hayden Hefner added 10 points.

Nick Erves scored 13 points for Dallas Christian (1-3), which has competed in 12 exhibition games this season. Tyjuan Battles added 10 points.

Twelve of Dallas Christian’s 19 made field goals were from 3-point range.

