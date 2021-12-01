TCU looks to stay unbeaten at home vs. Oral Roberts

TCU will look to remain undefeated at home and make a few more shots when the Horned Frogs take on Oral Roberts on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs return to the court after a dominating 68-51 win at home over Austin Peay on Monday, their second straight victory. Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin scored 12 points each to lead TCU. Lampkin also had 12 rebounds, with both his points and rebounds marking career-highs while recording his first career-double double.

TCU (5-1) sprinted away at the start, scoring eight of the game’s first 10 points. It led by eight points at the half and put away Austin Peay with a 17-1 run early in the second half. The Horned Frogs ruled the glass, outrebounding the Governors 51-30. It was the third time this season that TCU has forged a plus-20 edge in rebounding.

“Defensively, we were good,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “And we were getting pretty good shots, especially first 30-35 minutes. We gotta shoot it better, and we’ve got to finish some layups. I think we missed a lot of layups.”

Oral Roberts (4-3) heads to Fort Worth after an 87-80 win at home over Tulsa on Monday. Max Abmas scored a season-high 38 points in the victory and hit all eight of his free throws in the final minute to clinch the win.

“We just understand that the last minute is winning time,” Abmas said. “We’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes to win.”

It was the eighth time in Abmas’ career that he’s scored 30 or more points in a game.

DeShang Weaver added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, 10 in the second half, and Francis Lacis had 10 rebounds in the game that featured five ties and 12 lead changes.

TCU has a 3-1 all-time edge over Oral Roberts, including a win over the Golden Eagles in their most recent game in 2018 in Fort Worth.

