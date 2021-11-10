South Dakota State turns back Bradley 81-65 in opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Dakota State topped Bradley 81-65 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Wilson hit all 10 of his free throws.

Noah Freidel had 16 points for South Dakota State. Matt Dentlinger added 13 points. Alex Arians had 11 points and seven rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 15 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry had 10 points.

