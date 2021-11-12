Smith’s basket sends San Jose St. past Cal St. Fullerton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Trey Smith’s fadeaway jumper from 13 feet at the buzzer gave San Jose State a 78-76 season-opening win against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Smith caught Trey Anderson’s baseline miss that ricocheted hard off the rim, turned and made the basket. Shon Robinson scored 14 points for the Spartans, Smith 12 and Caleb Simmons 11.

Down 70-58 with 7:53 left, Cal State Fullerton went on an 18-6 run and tied it at 76 on a three-point play by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. with 2:36 remaining.

Wrightsell scored 17 points off the bench for the Titans, E.J. Anosike 14, Vincent Lee and Damari Milstead 12 and Tray Maddox Jr. 11.

