Smith carries W. Michigan over Aquinas College 67-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Lamar Smith scored 19 points and Mack Smith added 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Western Michigan to a 67-56 win over Aquinas College on Friday night.

Western Michigan (4-6) was 2-for-17 shooting from beyond the arc and had three assists on 23 made baskets.

Sammie Ryans had 17 points for the NAIA Saints. Gabe Overway added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jesse Hillis had six rebounds.

