Seton Hall and Rutgers to play on Dec. 12 after missing 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Rutgers and Seton Hall are going to renew their basketball rivalry with a game at the Prudential Center on Dec. 12.

The schools announced the game on Tuesday.

Last year’s annual Garden State Hardwood Classic was not played because the schools had trouble making a deal for the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutgers defeated then-No. 22 ranked Seton Hall, 68-48 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center in 2019 in the most recent meeting.

The game will mark the 72nd matchup in a series that dates to 1916.

Rutgers of the Big Ten Conference is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991. The Scarlet Knights defeated No. 7 seed Clemson for the team’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983. Coach Steve Pikiell’s team has posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1990-91 and 1991-92 and won double-digit conference games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90 and 1990-91.

Seton Hall of the Big East Conference went 14-13 last season and had a string of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances snapped. The Pirates lead the all-time series 40-31.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25