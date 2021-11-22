Roddy carries Colorado St. over Northeastern 71-61

ST. THOMAS (AP)David Roddy had 27 points, 19 in the second half, as Colorado State rallied past Northeastern 71-61 in the championship game of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.

The Rams trailed 44-24 just over three minutes into the second half but shot 60% (15 of 25) while the Huskies were shooting 29% (7 of 24). The second half scoring was 51 to 25 with a 38-6 run to go from 20 down to 12 up in less than 14 minutes.

Roddy shot 10 for 13 from the floor and added seven rebounds to be named tournament MVP.

Isaiah Stevens had 13 points and eight assists for Colorado State (6-0), which is its best start since the 2014-15 season. That’s when the Rams last won an in-season tournament, the Great Alaska Shootout.

Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points for the Huskies (3-3). Nikola Djogo added 17 points. Shaquille Walters had 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com