Okafor scores 20 to carry SE Louisiana over Ecclesia 121-79

NCAA Men
HAMMOND, La. (AP)Gus Okafor had 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana easily beat Ecclesia 121-79 on Monday night.

Antonio Gordon had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (3-2). Ryan Burkhardt added 14 points. Matthew Strange had 14 points.

It was SE Louisiana’s second game with more than 100 points this season.

Jaquan Dotson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Shamar Jones added 16 points. Wisdom Kowouto had 12 rebounds.

