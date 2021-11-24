Notre Dame dominates Chaminade in 2nd half, wins 90-64

LAS VEGAS (AP)Dane Goodwin scored 17 points to lead six players into double-digit scoring and Notre Dame turned in a dominant second half to beat Chaminade, 90-64, in a second-round game in the Maui Invitational tournament in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame bounced back after losing their first game of the season to Saint Mary’s in a first-round game. The Irish held a 41-38 advantage at intermission and opened the second half with a 25-2 run to take a 66-40 lead with 11:47 left.

The Fighting Irish (3-1) converted 37 of 66 shots from the field (56.1%), including 12 of 26 from 3-point range (46.2%). Nate Laszewski scored 15 points and snared 15 rebounds and Blake Wesley came off the bench to add 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Paul Atkinson, Jr. added 12 points and Cormac Ryan and Prentiss Hubb each chipped in 11 points.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee paced the Silverswords with 16 points and Zach McIntire added 13 as Chaminade shot 34.8% from the field (24 of 69), including 9 of 25 from long range.

