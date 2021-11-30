Nero, Bruns spark North Dakota past Presentation 72-55

NCAA Men
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Caleb Nero had 18 points and six rebounds and Paul Bruns scored 15 as North Dakota defeated Presentation College 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Bentiu Panoam had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Matthews added eight rebounds.

Jeremiah Gilyard had 12 points for the Saints. Denzel McDuffey added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Steed had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss