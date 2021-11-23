Nebraska holds off Tennessee State late, wins 79-73

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Bryce McGowens hit five free throws in the final 70 seconds as Nebraska held on to post a 79-73 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Dedric Boyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to pull the Tigers within five, 72-67, and the Tigers twice cut the deficit to five points again in the final minute, but the Cornhuskers hit five of six from the line to seal the victory.

McGowens finished with 18 points, converting 7 of 8 from the line, and Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Nebraska (4-2). Derrick Walker contributed 16 points and C.J. Wilcher chipped in 15 points off the bench. The Cornhuskers were just 17 of 27 from the line for the game but hit 28 of 53 from the floor (52.8%).

Boyd hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points to lead Tennessee State (1-4). Kassim Nicholson had 11 points and nine rebounds.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25