Murray twins power Iowa past Portland State 85-51

Keegan Murray scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Iowa to an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes sophomore just missed extending his streak of scoring 24 or more points in five straight games to open the season. Only Murray and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) have accomplished the feat in the past 15 years. Beasley had 13 points in his sixth game.

Murray sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all three of his free throws for unbeaten Iowa (6-0). Patrick McCaffery finished with 14 points. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Keegan, came off the bench to score 13 with six rebounds, while reserve Tony Perkins scored 10.

Marlon Ruffin paced the Vikings (2-3) with 18 points, making half of his 14 shots. Khalid Thomas just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. James Jean-Marie snagged 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

Portland State held the Big Ten Conference’s all-time 3-point leader Jordan Bohannon to five points. He was 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

