Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win.

Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for Iowa (5-0). Tony Perkins added 15 points and Kris Murray had 12.

Keegan Murray converted a three-point play for his 29th point of the game with about 16 minutes remainingthat stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 60-30.

The Hawkeyes shot 53% overall and scored 36 points off 24 turnovers. They had a double-digit lead with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and built a 49-20 halftime advantage.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Western Michigan (1-3). Mack Smith added 12 points.

Keegan Murray entered as one of three players from a major conference to score 24-plus points in each of their first four games of the season over the last 15 years. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) and Arizona’s Allonzo Trier (2017-18) also accomplished the feat.

