Molson carries James Madison over Eastern Mennonite 96-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Takal Molson had 25 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison rolled past Eastern Mennonite 96-54 on Thursday night.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Alonzo Sule added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Hodge had six assists.

Landon Swingler had nine points for the Royals.

