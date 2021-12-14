Manning Jr. carries South Alabama past Tarleton State 69-62

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Charles Manning Jr. posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks as South Alabama won its eighth straight game, getting past Tarleton State 69-62 on Tuesday night.

Javon Franklin had 14 points and nine rebounds for South Alabama (9-2). Jay Jay Chandler added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points.

The Jaguars tallied a season-high 10 blocks.

Tahj Small had 24 points for the Texans (3-8). Montre Gipson added 15 points. Shamir Bogues had seven steals.

