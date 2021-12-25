Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

HONOLULU (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).

Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).

