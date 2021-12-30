Lewis, Shumate lift McNeese St. past Ecclesia 115-66

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Myles Lewis and Christian Shumate scored 21 points apiece as McNeese State rolled past Ecclesia 115-66 on Thursday.

Kellon Taylor added 20 points for the Cowboys. The 21 points were a season high for Lewis, who added 10 rebounds and five assists. Shumate also had seven rebounds, while Taylor posted 13 rebounds.

Zach Scott had 13 points for McNeese State (4-9), which ended its six-game losing streak.

McNeese State scored 66 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Matthew Claudio had 22 points for the Royals. Jaquan Dotson added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Zachary McGee had 13 points.

