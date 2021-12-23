Lewis scores 27 to lift Pepperdine past Westmont 96-69

NCAA Men
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Maxwell Lewis had a season-high 27 points as Pepperdine easily beat Westmont 96-69 on Thursday.

Mike Mitchell Jr. had 14 points and seven assists for Pepperdine (6-9), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Keith Fisher III added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Jan Zidek had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for Pepperdine, which also achieved a season-high 26 assists.

Nate Meithof had 22 points for the Warriors. Jalen Townsell added 12 points, and Cade Roth had eight points and 10 assists.

