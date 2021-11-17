Last-minute jumper leads Drexel over Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Camren Wynter hit a jump shot with 32 seconds remaining to give Drexel the lead en route to a 78-75 win over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

James Butler scored 23 points, tying his career high, to lead the Dragons. Wynter added 22 points. Xavier Bell had 10 points for Drexel (2-1).

Jordan Hall had 20 points for the Hawks (2-1). Taylor Funk added 18 points. Erik Reynolds II had 13 points.

