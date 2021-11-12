Langford posts career high in B.C. win over Holy Cross

NEWTON, Mass. (AP)Sophomore Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the first half and Boston College beat Holy Cross 85-55 on Friday night.

Boston College never trailed in building a 7-0 lead, extending it to 19-6 on a Langford dunk, and 49-27 at halftime. Langford finished 6-for-9 shooting.

T.J. Bickerstaff scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting for the Eagles (2-0), Jaeden Zackery 13, Makai Ashton-Langford 12, and Quinten Post 10.

Kyrell Luc scored 18 points for Holy Cross (1-1), Malcom Townsell scored 15 shooting 6 for 7 from the bench and Michael Rabinovich 11.

With the win, the Eagles reduced their deficit to 58-55 in the 113-game series that started in 1906. BC won 70-60 on Dec. 29, 2012; the last time the two teams met.

