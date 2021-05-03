Kentucky guard Mintz enters NBA draft, has option to return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky guard Davion Mintz will enter the NBA draft but has left open options for him to return to school.

The 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Creighton is Kentucky’s fifth player to enter the draft. Mintz can sign with a NCAA-certified agent but must decide on remaining in the draft or returning to school by July 7.

Mintz said in a release that he and his family have done a lot of reflecting and personal evaluation the past two months. He believes it’s in his best interest to submit his name ”to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period.”

Mintz averaged team highs of 11.5 points and 3.1 assists per game last season along with 3.2 rebounds and 56 3-pointers.

Coach John Calipari said he supported Mintz’s decision, adding that he’s doing the right thing by going through the workouts and evaluations and ”getting all the information out there that is afforded to him.”

—

