Kentucky guard Davion Mintz will return for final season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Guard Davion Mintz will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Kentucky for his final season after leading the Wildcats in scoring as a graduate transfer.

Mintz entered the draft in May and said in a release Thursday that he felt ”ready and closer” to his goal of playing in the NBA after going through the evaluation process. But, he added, ”My heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year” to prove he’s ready for the highest level. The 6-foot-3 Mintz will use the extra season of eligibility available because of COVID-19.

Mintz transferred from Creighton last year and averaged 11.5 points per game. He also led Kentucky with 56 3-pointers and 77 assists. He is the Wildcats’ first leading scorer to return to school since Randolph Morris (2006-07) and joins an experienced roster that has added transfers CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia) to the backcourt.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25