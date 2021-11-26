Jeffries lifts Wyoming over Hastings College 108-59

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Drake Jeffries had a career-high 33 points as Wyoming easily defeated Hastings College 108-59 on Friday night.

Xavier DuSell had 20 points and six assists for Wyoming, which won its fifth consecutive game to open the season. Hunter Thompson added 15 points. Graham Ike had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Wyoming scored at least 100 points.

Mathias Nchekwube had 19 points for the Broncos. He also had 10 turnovers but only one assist. Evan Kingston added 14 points. Ashton Valentine had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com